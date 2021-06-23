Too Hot to Handle season 2 episode 5 air date: What’s next on Netflix?







After the launch of the first four episodes on Netflix today, odds are you’ll want to know the Too Hot to Handle season 2 episode 5 air date. Or, how about some other information on what could be coming next?

The first thing to note in this piece is a reminder that the streaming service follows the beat of their own drum when it comes to their unscripted fare. Much like The Circle, there’s a greater degree of experimentation when it comes to the rollout here. The remaining six episodes of Too Hot to Handle are poised to arrive next Wednesday, and the idea here is that it gives viewers a chance to discuss the first four episodes and pick some of their favorite contestants.

Now that we’ve said all of this, does anyone else feel like this plan for the rollout is somewhat of a half-measure? What we mean by that is that if Netflix really wanted to space this show out and give it proper time, they would release just a couple of episodes a week. This is the real downside to the whole binge-watching model, as it does not offer up viewers all that much time in order to get addicted to a given program or discuss it with your friends. We often wonder if Netflix’s unscripted shows could be a bigger hit if they were spread out over a month or two as opposed to just a couple of weeks.

Regardless of our own opinion, next week prepare yourself for more struggles as some of the remaining singles struggle to keep their hands off of each other. The more they give into temptation, the more that they lose … and it’s a given that they will be losing to a certain degree over time.

