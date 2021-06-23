NCIS season 19: What mysteries remain after Mark Harmon news?







With the news that Mark Harmon is having an extremely limited role on NCIS season 19, there are questions and concerns aplenty. How will this impact the show? Will it end without the longtime lead front and center? For now, CBS is being fairly mum on specifics, with the biggest confirmed change being that the crime drama is moving to a new timeslot Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

So while we do wait for a little more information, there are a few different questions worth thinking about…

Are there any other new series regulars? – Yesterday, CBS confirmed that both Gary Cole and Katrina Law are going to be around the show full-time. These should help to fill the void left by Harmon (whenever he doesn’t appear) and Emily Wickersham after her departure. However, technically NCIS lost three cast members in season 18 with Maria Bello saying goodbye to the series as well. Will someone else be brought in, or at least recur over the course of the season?

How many episodes are we looking at? – According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS has not decided how many episodes you’re going to be getting — both season 17 and 18 were shortened due to the pandemic, and our hope is that we could see the show shift back into having 22-24 installments again. Much of that, though, could come down to network needs. We expect the production start date to be over the next month and a half, pending any last-minute surprise.

Will it be the final season? – Again, the THR piece states no formal decision has been made. In the event that season 19 is the swan song for NCIS, it would be our hope that the writers find out far in advance. Given this is one of CBS’ most-important shows of all time, it would be a dire shame of there was no proper celebration and/or send-off for it on its way out the door.

