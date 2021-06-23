America’s Got Talent: Josh Blue of Last Comic Standing auditions!







Tonight on America’s Got Talent season 16, we had a blast from the past courtesy of Last Comic Standing alum Josh Blue. He’s one of the more memorable contestants to come from that world and now, he’s arrived to try to win the judges over here.

One of the things that we were most curious to see here was simply how much Blue has evolved since we last saw him. After all, it’s been years! He’s someone we knew was very funny, and just on the basis of that alone it was hard to imagine him being eliminated before the live shows. Our only concern was pretty simple: Heidi Klum. She’s been pretty notorious for hating comedy over the years and entering this episode, we had to prepare ourselves for anything.

The only thing that we expected for sure was for Blue’s cerebral palsy to be referenced, mostly because it is a big part of his story. It also can serve as an inspiration to people out there and we know that this is something a lot of producers covet.

As it turns out, Josh is still funny! There shouldn’t be any doubting that, but his set proved to be all sorts of fantastic and unpredictable. The thing that makes him so outstanding is that you don’t ever know when the punchline is going to be — sometimes, he has two punchlines.

So why would Josh do America’s Got Talent given that he already has a career? We imagine that a lot of it is due to the joy of performing. Think about it — many comics haven’t been able to perform their traditional sets out on the road. He has fantastic material but beyond that, delivery that matches it.

.@JoshBlueComedy brought the energy and laughs from the moment he stepped onto the #AGT stage! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y47VYh0QZ4 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 23, 2021

