Lucifer season 6 spoilers: Is an emotional ending on the way?







Who ever thought a show like Lucifer would be so darn emotional? Odds are, you’ve thought about that a few times over at this point. This is a show full of mischief, action, and romance … but also tear-jerkers. How could you not get a little choked-up after what happened to Dan?

Ultimately, you should expect in advance the sixth and final season to make you reach for the tissues — though it may not be for the same reason.

Have you watched our full review yet for Lucifer season 5 part 2? If not, we highly suggest that you take a look at that below! Once you do that, you’re going to want to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have more coverage of the show there, plus other great shows like The Blacklist and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

In a new interview with Script, writer / supervising producer Chris Rafferty laid some of the emotional groundwork for how the show will end, without of course giving away too many spoilers:

“I am hyper-aware of the audience’s attachment to these characters and get messages on the daily about wanting the show to last forever. But the world doesn’t work that way.

“All good things come to an end. And my number one goal going into season 6 was to be mindful of that. And to help the audience find some sense of peace by the time it’s over.”

“Peace” is an interesting word to describe the potential ending here, as we think the easy assumption to make is to assume that Lucifer season 6 will come to a close with some sort of action-packed chaos. Yet, so much of the story here is about the afterlife and the choices that you make while you are on Earth. It’s been a tale of redemption in so many ways, and we hope that this continues throughout the final season — you really can’t leave Dan in Hell for the remainder of the series, can you?

There is no specific premiere date for the final episodes of Lucifer — the ball could be in Netflix’s court for this one.

Related – Check out more of what’s ahead for Chloe Decker on Lucifer!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 6?

Be sure to give us some of your early predictions in the comments below! After you do that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







