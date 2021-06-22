Superman & Lois episode 12 return date hopes on The CW







After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to wonder when Superman & Lois episode 12 will come on the air. Rest assured, we’re happy to provide more info on that subject within this piece!

Of course, this is the part where we hand over the bad news — while we’d love to see a new episode on The CW next week, that is unfortunately not happening. You can blame a late start to production, the Fourth of July, or whatever else you want. It just doesn’t matter. What does is that it will be a good month, at least, until Tyler Hoechlin and the rest of the cast are back.

According to a new report from the Futon Critic, new episodes are going to resume on Tuesday, July 27. That is where you will see the first of a four-episode arc designed to set in motion the end of the season. We know that there is a season 2 coming down the road, but this is not to suggest that the writers are going to play it safe coming up. There could be big creative swings both for Clark and Lois and for, of course, Superman. The idea of this show is to perfectly balance his two identities and show how one plays into the other. We’re not sure that many other superhero shows play this off anywhere near as well.

The biggest disappointment that we have to report on today is just that there isn’t a whole lot of information out there about the next new episode yet. Over the course of the next week or two, that will probably change — we’re just a little far out still at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more information on Superman & Lois right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois episode 12?

Are you bummed to be waiting a little while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates ahead about this show and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







