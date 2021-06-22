This Is Us season 6 spoilers: What is the path ahead for Beth?







It’s true that we’ll be waiting a long time still to check out This Is Us season 6 on NBC and in a lot of ways, that will be tough to handle. New episodes aren’t slated to be back until we get around to 2022! It’s the longest hiatus that we’ve ever had, but the trade-off here is that we’ll have a chance to see the entirety of the final season play out all at once.

We know that there are SO many endgames that we still need to see play out — even when you consider some of the teases that we’ve got from the flash-forwards. Take, for example, Susan Kelechi Watson’s character of Beth. We know that she finds career success down the road, but how does she get there? Last we saw, the health crisis led to her ballet studio shutting down.

For our video thoughts on the This Is Us season 5 finale, be sure to watch our new video below! Once you do that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to the Matt & Jess YouTube channel! That is your source for all sorts of great updates about this show, and we’ve got coverage of other programs including Animal Kingdom and Power Book III: Raising Kanan coming this summer.

Watson recently spoke about the direction her character will take to TVLine, and made it clear that a recent conversation between Beth and Rebecca will be hugely influential on her future:

I think that Rebecca really helped her out with her confidence be somebody who changes the system, who makes dance feel more inclusive and doesn’t ride along with any kind of discrimination or to make people feel like they can’t be a part of it because of how their body is shaped or because of their background. It sounds to me like she gave her the confidence to say, “Hey, if you don’t like this about this whole system, you need to do something to change it. And not just say ‘I don’t want to be a part of this,’ but you should be the agent of change.” So, it sounds like that’s the path that she’s going to go in. Rebecca gave her some really good advice.

Watching all of this play out should be moving and inspiring — we know how badly Beth wants this, and how she doesn’t just want to go back to her own line of work. It may take time, but we hope that there’s at least one episode in the final season dedicated to her journey.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to This Is Us right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share your hopes for Beth and all of the other characters below! Once you take a look at that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







