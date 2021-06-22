Mare of Easttown season 2: What is currently holding it back?







We know that there are calls for a Mare of Easttown season 2 to happen — and rest assured, everyone within the cast and crew has heard them. It’s pretty impossible not to!

With this being said, there is no guarantee that more episodes of this show will actually happen. Why? There was never a plan to do more in the early going, and perhaps more importantly, there is not an actual story as of yet. Speaking via TVLine, show executive producer Brad Ingelsby only seems willing to continue if there is an idea that makes it worthwhile:

“If we can crack a story that is as great [as Season 1] and that would do justice to the characters and carry on the story in a way that was organic and yet surprising, I would love to do it … I just don’t know what the story is. That’s the issue right now.”

One of the good things about Mare of Easttown is where it’s located — HBO is not the sort of network that is going to rush into a second season solely for the sake of doing so. They will take their time to make sure a story is worth telling before actually laying the groundwork to tell it. If there is no Mare of Easttown season 2, it won’t be the worst thing in the world for them. They have a lot of other great shows that they can easily lean more into instead.

There is also no timetable on when more Mare of Easttown episodes could happen at HBO. There’s a possibility that we could be waiting years, as the network already has a number of other projects lined up. We’d be prepared to be patient for now, largely because they have the luxury of not needing to hurry.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Mare of Easttown season 2?

