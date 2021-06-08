Mare of Easttown season 2: HBO on the possibility of more episodes







At the moment, we know there is still an interest among many for a Mare of Easttown season 2. This show generated huge ratings, and star Kate Winslet herself has come out and made it clear that she is open to playing the title character again.

Yet, in order to make something like this happen there are a number of cards that have to fall into place. The big one is whether show creator Brad Ingelsby has an idea to bring it back. HBO is open to the idea of more, but they are leaning on Brad to come up with the story and see where they go from here.

Speaking via Variety, here is what network programming head Casey Bloys had to say on the subject of what the future holds:

“Brad just did a fantastic job on Mare … If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level,” he added. “I think everybody would be open to it. Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something they’re dying to tell.”

What we’ve seen HBO do in the past is give their creative teams time to breathe and think about the future. They’ve done this in the past with Nic Pizzolatto and True Detective. Meanwhile, they also did this with Big Little Lies.

If season 1 is all we’re getting for Mare of Easttown, honestly that is not the worst thing in the world. There are a lot of great shows that don’t get to make it to a season 2! Sometimes, it’s better to just end with a solid finale than to force a show on the air for a longer period of time than it should be.

Do you want to see a Mare of Easttown season 2?

