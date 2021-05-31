Mare of Easttown season 2: Kate Winslet open to a return







For the time being, all signs point to Mare of Easttown being a limited series. That’s how it was promoted, and the story itself was clearly written with a defined beginning, middle, and end.

At the same time, we’ve also come to learn that shows billed as a limited series don’t always end up that way. HBO has already shown that by giving Big Little Lies a second season, and there’s always a chance more of that is ordered down the road. The ratings for Mare of Easttown improved with every single episode, and Sunday night’s finale was so popular that it ended up crashing HBO Max for a short period of time. Commercially, it’s clear that there is a demand for more of this story.

What’s also encouraging today is that Kate Winslet herself is very interested in coming back. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what she had to say on the subject:

“I would absolutely love to play Mare again … I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”

Of course, Kate wanting to come back as Mare does not guarantee anything. To us, the future of this show is dependent on the creative team having another idea and then also HBO wanting more on the air. We don’t think they would want to dilute the quality of the first season, so more than likely Mare of Easttown would only return if there was a perfect idea for what the future of the character would be.

In the end, never say never in the TV world. We’ll see what happens over the months ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mare of Easttown

Do you want to see a Mare of Easttown season 2 happen over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back around to get some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







