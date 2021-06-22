Dexter season 9 teaser: What does the photo, the fire mean?







Showtime has unveiled another Dexter season 9 teaser leading into its debut this fall, and we come bearing all sorts of questions…

In the video below, you can see a photo of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) and his son Harrison being thrown right into a fire. The show’s Twitter account captions it with the message of “Wanna know a secret? Daddy kills people.”

What does this mean? It hints potentially at Dexter trying to sever all ties with his former life in Miami — if he’s been living on the run ever since the end of the show, we have a hard time imagining that he would be in any contact with his son. Harrison was entrusted to Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski) at the end of season 8, and there is no word at present as to whether the Chuck / Handmaid’s Tale star is going to be back for more of this story.

All we can say is this: We know that Harrison is a part of Dexter’s story. Meanwhile, we also know that there are some characters from the past that could be part of the revival. While we consider this a season 9 of the franchise, Showtime is approaching it more as a limited series. and that means that there will be a beginning, middle, and end. If Dexter is going to find some element of closure, you have to wonder if his son will be a part of it.

Then again, Dexter is a killer — as compelling as he may be to watch — and killers don’t often get a happy ending. When you think about everything that happened on the original show, it’s remarkable that Dexter got out of that situation alive in the first place.

Wanna know a secret? Daddy kills people. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/zdT5aqvmNI — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) June 20, 2021

