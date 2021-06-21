The Republic of Sarah episode 3 spoilers: Closed borders







When you decide to declare your own country, you have to expect a certain amount of blowback. This is something we’ll see play out as we get into The Republic of Sarah episode 3 next week, which carries with it the title of “The Lines Between Us.”

What will make this story stand out? Well, for starters, Greylock may as well be on an island! It won’t be getting much assistance from America and with that, our title character is going to need to think quickly to resolve it. We’re prepared already for some sort of lighthearted politics to enter the fray here — this feels like the sort of show that will solve some of its problems over the course of an our, but there could be some long-lasting consequences nonetheless.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full The Republic of Sarah episode 3 synopsis right now:

NOW AND THEN – When the governor of New Hampshire closes Greylock’s borders, Sarah (Stella Baker) calls on Bella (Landry Bender), Tyler (Forrest Goodluck), and Maya’s (Izabella Alvarez) spunky teenage energy to help her solve the problem. Corinne (Hope Lauren) pushes Danny (Luke Mitchell) to reveal a secret that he’s been keeping from everyone, including Sarah and Ellen (Megan Follows). Meanwhile, an extreme act from Grover (Ian Duff) reveals the depth of his struggles with the recent loss of a loved one. Nia Holloway also stars. Erica Dunton directed the episode written by Debra Fordham (#103). Original airdate 6/28/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We hope that as we move further into this season, more and more viewers will discover The Republic of Sarah and want to dive into its episodes even more. This is a show we firmly believe in, at least when it comes to standing out amidst the broadcast TV mold.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Republic of Sarah episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







