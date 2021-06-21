The Boys season 3 spoilers: How the theme ties into American history







The Boys may be a superhero show on paper, but anyone who watches knows that it’s so much more. This is effectively a satire on society, and how we have a tendency to idolize anything that is big and flashy. So many of us are looking for a savior on some level and the likes of Homelander could be it in this world … even if in reality, he’s terrible.

Through the first two seasons, we’ve seen the difference between the façade and reality, and we’ve also seen somewhat with Stormfront how far back it goes. As we get into season 3, signs point even more to an exploration of superhero culture and American history. What caused this mentality of hero worship in the first place?

Want to catch up on our The Boys review coverage? Check out our take on the season 2 finale! We’ll be back once season 3 premieres with more videos, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now to stay in the know!

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, showrunner Eric Kripke laid the groundwork for what season 3 will look like, and also laid the groundwork for the most important new addition in Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy:

We’ve been certainly a political and satirical show. We were really interested in exploring both the recent history of Vought, the company in the show, but also through that the recent history of the United States… We got really interested in the myths we tell ourselves, to feel that we’re righteous, really exploring America itself as a myth.

A big element of the comics actually are flashbacks to World War II and Vietnam. I always really loved it because you got to see how the superhero phenomenon didn’t just affect the present, but how it affected parts of the past as well. And so we have this character, Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, and he’s been around since World War II and was the first Vought superhero. Through him and through his story, we’re able to explore a lot of the history of the country, really.

So there you have it — maybe we’ll all learn something along the way in season 3 while simultaneously watching characters get decapitated. The show can be dark, twisted, hilarious, and educational all at the same time!

Unfortunately, there is no premiere date yet for season 3.

What do you want to see on The Boys when it comes back?

Be sure to share right away in the comment box below! (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







