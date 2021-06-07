The Boys season 3 photo: First look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy







We may have a while to wait still to check out The Boys season 3 on Amazon, but we do have some new scoop today. We have gotten our first look at Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy!

If you look at the photo above, you can see the Supernatural alum look strong, intimidating, and just like the sort of guy who would be America’s first celebrity superhero as the masterminds behind the show have been saying. That is a part of the gravitas that Soldier Boy is portraying to this world — and it goes without saying that we’re curious to see how true they stay to the comics when it comes to this character.

In a statement (per TVLine) discussing this costume, here is what designer Laura Jean Shannon (who created it alongside concept artist Greg Hopwood) had to say:

“Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

What makes Soldier Boy so fundamentally interesting as a character is that he could be yet another proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing. We know how he comes across on the surface, but what’s underneath that? Comic fans may know the answer already as to what he is really like since we know most Supes in this show aren’t what they put out to the public; for everyone else, we hope to have a better understanding of this character by the time a season 3 trailer comes out.

