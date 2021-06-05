The Boys season 3 spoilers: Will Giancarlo Esposito have a big role?







If you did not know already, we’re going to be waiting for a good while still for The Boys season 3 to arrive. Production has been going on for a while, and that gives us hope that the writers have conjured up some weird, diabolical, and hopefully-funny stuff that can match a lot of what we’ve seen so far.

One of the things that we do know is that the cast is going to be as awesome as ever. We’re going to have a chance to see Jensen Ackles come on board as Soldier Boy, an important character from the comics. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito will also be making his presence felt even more as Stan Edgar!

In a new interview with TV Insider, the Better Call Saul actor teased his involvement in season 3, noting that you’ll be able to see his character in at least the early going:

“I got a chance to be with them for the majority of February … So I had a chance to really feel the beginnings of Season 3 and boy do I love the work that I’m able to do with Antony [Starr].”

We imagine one of the challenges with Esposito is simply his schedule, given that he is also filming the final season of Better Call Saul this year. It’s important that Stan does still show up on The Boys whenever possible, since he does really represent Vought and is the face of the whole misbegotten operation. So much of the show is a satire on the corporate world and the commodification of idols, and no one is better at playing smart, manipulative characters than Giancarlo. He fits right in with this world.

Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see season 3 launch at some point this year (we are hoping for the fall!). Time will tell!

