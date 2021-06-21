America’s Got Talent video: Danila Bim wows with hair suspension act!







On Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent audition episode, you are going to see something very unique via Danila Bim. We’re not sure we have ever seen someone do exactly what she does in this aerial act, as she moves about in the air with her hair as her only method of support!

It’s hard to even imagine how strong you have to be in order to do something like this. You need to have complete control over your body and mind to focus on the task at hand; that’s without even mentioning how painful or unnatural it must feel to not have some sort apparatus attached to your arms and legs. Beyond strength, you also need to have the artistic ability to turn this into a visual spectacle. It’s one thing to be able to do this feat; it’s another altogether to turn it into a form of expression.

Ultimately, it is the quality of the routine itself that could make Danila Bim a contender this season. The unfair position that aerial acts often find themselves in is that once you’ve seen it, it’s hard to replicate the same wow-factor after the fact. Singers often have an unfair advantage here because their talent is inherently more versatile, and they may perform songs viewers have an emotional connection to. With a variety act, you need to be more versatile. The great thing with Danila is that she has a history of performing with Cirque du Soleil. She is not just someone who does this one thing and rests on her laurels; she should have an enormous bag of tricks to pull from if she advances forward in the competition.

Oh, and it goes without saying that she’s going to advance. Many of the judges are standing by the end of her performance, and we don’t know how you can nitpick or boo something like this. Who would even consider doing an aerial act with their hair?

