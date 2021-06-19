America’s Got Talent video: Shuffolution brings dance fun to the auditions







There is another episode of America’s Got Talent airing on NBC this Tuesday, and it looks as though a Shuffolution is afoot!

Or, to be specific, we’re talking about a dance crew named Shuffolution that is bringing shuffle dance to the stage. This is a style that was popularized through the EDM scene and took on a new life of its own online — it’s about technique sure, but also quick movements and high energy. It’s the sort of dance style that is just fun to watch from start to finish.

In the video sneak peek below, you can see the group step on the stage and deliver a fast-paced and fantastic audition — one that generates quite the response from the judges! We’ve seen a lot of dance crews over the years, but what we like about this one is that they have a specific point of view. They’re big enough that the group routine feels impressive, but also small enough that you can still recognize each individual member.

The hard challenge that a group like this faces is simply the comparisons between them and other dance acts — V.Unbeatable really set the stage for what something like this can be, and it’s unfortunate that almost nothing else will ever measure up. Shuffolution is a lot of fun, but they may need to continuing raising the game if they want to be able to make it far into the competition. For now, though, it’s hard to imagine a world where they are not, at least, moving onto the live shows. (Sure, the judges have not technically voted yet, but do you really think they are going to turn down this act after the crowd reception? Feels pretty doubtful on this end.)

