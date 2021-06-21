The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Connor B and a group date admission!







Coming up tonight The Bachelorette episode 3 will be airing ABC – and through a small preview of this episode, we have a chance to learn more about Connor B.

What do we know about him so far? It’s fairly limited, save for the fact that he is a teacher, a musician, and he also dressed up in a cat costume on night one. Yet, he’s going to be bold enough to speak out about a bad decision from his past while on a group date – check out the sneak peek below for more on that!

If you haven’t heard already, former Bachelor Nick Viall is going to be appearing on tonight’s episode, where he will lead a discussion on past mistakes and moving forward from them. It is a way for some of the guys to practice accountability, and also for Katie Thurston to better understand who is there for “the wrong reasons.” Some guy may confess something that makes her realize that they are not the person for her; meanwhile, it may be clear that some other guys are holding back based on their body language. We’ve seen from some previews already that Thomas may be contemplating being the Bachelor, while still being a part of Katie’s journey.

It is Cat Man Connor who seems to be willing to open the metaphorical floodgates here. While the video ends before Connor’s story can be told, he does make it clear that he is “not the good guy” in it. It’s hard to know what Katie’s reaction to it could be. She could be concerned; or, she may appreciate the honesty and the work that Connor is doing to be a better person. If nothing else, it’s clear that he is not trying to lead her on by claiming to be some model of perfection.

Want more news about the Thomas drama in this episode of The Bachelorette?

Then be sure to visit the link here for another preview! Meanwhile, share all of your expectations for tonight's new episode in the attached comments.

A lot of emotions and a lot of truth will be revealed tomorrow on #TheBachelorette.

