The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: The Thomas drama kicks off!







When The Bachelorette episode 3 airs on ABC Monday night, all of a sudden all eyes are on Thomas. Why is that? It seems as though he’s made one of the big mistakes some dudes make on this franchise: Remembering that there are certain things that you are supposed to keep to yourself. Take, for example, potentially becoming the Bachelor after the season is over.

Let’s take a moment here to be honest: The vast majority of guys on this season would have no problem being the next lead. We’re sure that at least half of them, if not more, have thought about. That’s just a part of this process! You can be there for Katie Thurston and open to this relationship, while also accepting that there is a future beyond that if things don’t work out. The problem is acting as though being the Bachelor is your top priority while you’re still on Katie’s season.

In the sneak peek below, it feels like this is the mess that Thomas finds himself in at the moment. He has mentioned to guys the idea of being the Bachelor, and clearly it’s something that he was open to before the season. Is it possible that all of this will get blown out of proportion on the show? Maybe, but Thomas has to be wise enough to know that the other guys could smell blood in the water here. Katie is clearly looking for guys who are there “for the wrong reasons,” and Thomas saying this out loud could easily lead to him being eliminated — meaning another potential suitor is gone.

How will Thomas answer this question ⁉ ️Find out MONDAY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/thPTMYD0zs — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 18, 2021

