The Blacklist season 8 finale spoilers: Will Liz, Reddington find peace?







We know that Megan Boone is poised to leave The Blacklist as a series regular following the events of the season 8 finale. What is a little more of a mystery, meanwhile, is whether or not Liz Keen and Raymond Reddington will part on good terms.

For the better part of this season, Boone’s character has wanted more or less nothing to do with Reddington. She’s even tried to kill him! How do you walk some of that back? You may not be able to.

If there is any reason at all to hope that Liz and Reddington end this season on better terms, it’s that the two are walking towards Agnes in the promo together. If Liz didn’t want Reddington around, wouldn’t she run the other way from him? We’re not sure we could say in that moment that everything is fixed for the two of them, but maybe she understands him better after hearing so much of the truth. (It’s possible at this moment that she knows who he actually is, something that has been a mystery for the entirety of the show.)

On the flip side of this, though, you could argue that there could be more trouble for Liz and Reddington beyond this quick little scene involving Agnes. Liz has to leave the show somehow, and maybe she makes the decision to run as far away from James Spader’s character as possible! Personally, though, we’re hoping that he helps to get her in hiding until he can make sure the world is safe for her. Even if Townsend is gone, there is a burn notice out on her plus some other problems.

