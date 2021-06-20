Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Ellen Pompeo on likely premiere date, more







Are you excited for Grey’s Anatomy season 18? Just know that you’re not alone in that! The hard thing is going to be just waiting for the latest batch of episodes to come around, especially when filming doesn’t kick off for a good while.

Recently, series star Ellen Pompeo was nice enough to answer some questions from fans on Twitter, and there were a couple of things we were able to take away from that.

Have you watched our review yet for the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale? If not, be sure to watch that below! Once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is your source for other coverage and remember that we’re also discussing great shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and The Bachelorette.

First things first, let’s talk premiere dates. While ABC is the one who ultimately decides this, Pompeo suggested that the show could be back in the end of September or early October — basically, the typical window that the show comes back. We know that season 17 was a little off-course because of the pandemic, but the network probably wants to restore things to normal if possible.

In speaking of the pandemic, Ellen doesn’t think it will be the main focus of season 18, but cautioned that she doesn’t know anything for certain. We think that personally, we’re going to be seeing the series move forward in some other directions, such as the aftermath of Link’s botched proposal or Meredith in her new role at the hospital. We have to imagine that the aftermath of the virus will still be a part of the narrative, but with things getting better in America we’re sure that Grey’s Anatomy is eager to make things a little bit more in line with previous seasons.

We’ll probably get more official word on the season ahead a little bit later in the summer — patience is going to be a virtue here.

Related – Check out some other Grey’s Anatomy updates now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some additional updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







