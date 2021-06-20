NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere: Could we expect a time jump?







The NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere is going to be coming to CBS this fall, and there are a LOT of different things to think about. Take, for example, when it will be set. Is this a story that will be taking place right after the finale, or are we looking towards something weeks or months down the road?

We should note here, for starters, that nothing is 100% confirmed. With that being said, we’re in a position now where we strongly think that there will be some sort of jump forward. Why is that? There are a few pieces of evidence.

No enormous cliffhanger – A number of the major story threads from season 12 were tied together, so there’s not a real reason to show the immediate aftermath of Nell and Eric’s exit — unless you want to see the characters’ reactions to it a little bit more.

A chance to introduce new characters – We wouldn’t be shocked if at least one new person is brought in beyond Gerald McRaney’s promotion, and a time jump could be a chance to further introduce them. If the writers don’t do this, it could just give the characters an opportunity to settle into their roles.

The real-time format – More often than not, NCIS: LA is the sort of show that tends to be set in present-day. They do this mostly because it allows for the writers to do holiday-themed stories and feature things that viewers can directly relate to.

So while we are expecting a time jump, at the same time we hope it’s not one that completely washed the way the events of season 12 — there better still be mentions of Nell and Eric! We don’t want a situation where these two are more or less forgotten.

Hopefully, a formal premiere date for season 13 will be announced a little later this summer.

