The Moodys season 3: Why was it canceled over at Fox?







After tonight’s finale airs on Fox, we unfortunately have to hand over some bad news: You won’t have a chance to see The Moodys season 3. This is the series finale and following it, you won’t probably have a chance to visit these characters again.

So why was the Denis Leary show canceled? The simplest reason is that the viewers just weren’t there. After having some success with a holiday-themed season 1 Fox decided to give the show a more traditional season 2, albeit a short one compared to most of the comedies that are out there. Think of it mostly as a trial, or a way to see if there was something more here. (The cancellation news was first reported by TVLine.)

Unfortunately, nothing worked out as Fox had hoped. The first few episodes aired on Thursday nights, and after posting only a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the show was relocated on Sundays after the end of the traditional TV season. That was a pretty clear sign that a season 3 wouldn’t be happening, and the recent ratings have been even worse.

Because of the numbers, we have a hard time envisioning that The Moodys is going to be back for more new episodes somewhere else. The more likely scenario is that some of these cast members find their way to some other shows out there.

As for Fox in general, we think that one of the things they need to figure out is what they want to do with their live-action comedies. Now that Last Man Standing is over, we don’t think they have a single one that you could look at as stable. (Ironically, that one was canceled at ABC before it moved over here.) Sure, they’ve got Call Me Kat entering season 2, but can you really look at that and feel super-confident about the long-term future?

The only other thing we can say here is pretty simple: If you love The Moodys, we hope that the final episode brings you everything you want.

Are you sad that The Moodys season 3 is not going to be happening at Fox?

