Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, June 20?

The first thing that we should note here is a welcome dose of great news — after all, there is a new episode airing tonight! In a new post on Twitter, the show confirmed that they will have an installment at their standard 11:00 p.m. Eastern start time, while also referencing the “integration test” jokes that happened over the past few weeks. (If you haven’t heard, this is a reference to an HBO Max email with that subject line that was mistakenly sent out to millions of people — it was later revealed to be a mistake from an intern, which led to a lot of support from almost the entire internet.)

Do we think that there’s going to be an actual integration test joke at some point during the program tonight? That feels likely. In general, though, Last Week Tonight is in a pretty interesting position as a show — there are very few sweeping, super-topical stories for them to take on at the start of the show. Instead of going through Presidential headlines, the writers and Oliver can take on a wide array of things before they get to the main segment. We would imagine that the present way of doing things is so much more freeing than what we saw over the past few years, when it was a lot more about just a couple of subjects.

While you enjoy tonight’s episode, remember that there is going to be another hiatus coming before too long — odds are, HBO is not going to be airing a new episode on July 4.

What do you want to see on Last Week Tonight when it airs on HBO tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Integration test: tonight’s episode starts at 11pm! Did this work? — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) June 20, 2021

