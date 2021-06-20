Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Together again?







As we prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 8, there is clearly one thing that stands as the top story: The gang’s back together! For most of the season Sara has been a part from the rest of the Legends and while there are understandable reasons for it, it’s still been polarizing. The group dynamic is a huge part of this show and suffice it to say, it’s a relief to have everyone back together in one spot again.

Of course, none of this is an indicator that things will be quiet or safe. After all, some characters are heading back to the Old West, a place that they’ve been at least a few times in the past. There’s a lot of stuff coming here, and there’s also going to be a chance for some of the show’s relatively-new characters to interact a little bit more.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 8 synopsis below:

KEEPING CALM – With everyone finally back together, the Legends find themselves looking to Nate (Nick Zano) to keep everything calm while in the old West on a mission to find an alien. After trying to keep things normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) reveals her secret to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team, leaving them all shocked. Constantine (Matt Ryan) looks to Gary (Adam Tsekham) who might have answers the answer help to his problem. Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) are forced to work together despite their clashing personalities which ultimately helps push them to hone their powers. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) takes an unusual interest in Behrad’s (Shayan Sobhian) personal life. Dominic Purcell also stars. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Matthew Maala (608). Original airdate 6/27/2021.

One last thought on this episode in advance: Isn’t it nice to see Ramsey listed as the director? We totally tend to think so!

