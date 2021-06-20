Bless the Harts season 3: Why was the show canceled at Fox?







As you prepare for tonight’s finale airing on Fox, you should know that there is no Bless the Harts season 3 on the way. Unfortunately, the animated comedy has been formally canceled.

So why in the world did this happen? As you would imagine, there are a number of different factors at play here. The biggest one was simply the ratings: Bless the Harts just wasn’t performing. This is a show that barely averaged more than a million live viewers this season, and has only topped that figure once in 2021 so far. Even if there is a fantastic voice cast here including Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, that wasn’t enough to keep viewers engaged in the show long-term.

Beyond just the ratings, it seems like Fox is set when it comes to their roster of animated shows moving forward. Because they have so many stable performers including The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy, it doesn’t leave the door open all that much for any other show. They have admittedly struggled finding that fourth big hit, or at least that’s the case ever since American Dad moved away from the network.

Unfortunately, the odds of there being a Bless the Harts season 3 are pretty unlikely anywhere else. While some other broadcast networks have dabbled in animation here and there, none of them are committed to the medium at present. The only other option would be cable or a streaming service, and we think these programmers are looking for content that is even edgier and off-the-wall. We know that animated shows do get saved by other networks, though (American Dad is a great example), but we haven’t heard of anything happening in this particular instance.

Bless the Harts isn’t the only canceled Fox series airing tonight — The Moodys is also poised to say goodbye.

Are you bummed that a Bless the Harts season 3 is not happening?

