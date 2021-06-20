Batwoman season 2 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: The ‘Power’ struggle







Next week on Batwoman season 2 episode 18, prepare yourself for the epic finale — and a power struggle like no other. This episode is entitled “Power” for a reason. Everything we’ve been seeing build up for the past several weeks is about to come a head, whether you are talking about Black Mask, Circe, or the transformation of Luke Fox into Batwing.

In the end, there’s a lot to be excited about here, and that’s without even thinking too much about what a potential season 3 could look like. The series was renewed some time ago, and we’re sure that Caroline Dries and the rest of the writers spent a lot of time thinking about what sort of cliffhanger they wanted to throw at viewers.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Batwoman season 2 finale synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – In the Batwoman season finale, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) questions her place as the city’s hero as she, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) must join forces when Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) instigates chaos in the Gotham streets. Meanwhile, Alice’s attempt to rescue her sister means another encounter with Circe (guest star Wallis Day). In an epic standoff, unexpected alliances and transformations will upend Gotham as we know it. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#218). Original airdate 6/27/21. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Of course, we’re curious to see if a character like Circe/Kate could stick around and be a part of this world after the fact — or, if we’re going to set the stage for new arrivals moving forward. One of the things that many Arrowverse shows have done a great job at over the years is using their finales to paint a solid picture for what the future could hold.

