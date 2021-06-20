Outlander video: Celebrate Father’s Day with Jamie, Roger, and more







We know that we’ve got a long time to go still until Outlander season 6 — after all, the show is not set to air until 2022!

While you wait, though, why not celebrate Father’s Day with some of the best TV dads out there? The video below shows itself to be a wonderful tribute to some of the fathers in this world — and father figures, as well. There are a number of notable characters within this world including Jamie, Roger, Frank, Murtagh, and Fergus who inhabit a fatherly role at some point during the story. (We miss Murtagh already.) All of them are important in their own way, and it doesn’t matter if you are a dad, a stepdad, or a grandfather. Outlander is a show about love in many ways, and there are so many forms that love can be expressed. Love can also be flawed — none of the men mentioned here are perfect, and what matters is that those who live always strive to be better.

Even though this video does not offer too much in the way of new footage on the show, it is a great reminder of all the great stuff we’ve seen so far. Filming on season 6 is already complete, and this means that it’s now up to the fantastic crew to piece together some of the stories behind the scenes. There is an Outlander season 7 already ordered, so you don’t have to worry about the long-term future.

For now, let’s just reflect on some of the great father-moments we’ve seen from some of these characters so far, and also pontificate on more of what’s ahead. The Fraser family is going to need each other more than ever in season 7, are there are more threats that could come at them from each and every direction.

What do you enjoy or appreciate the most about how Outlander depicts fatherhood?

This one goes out to all the fathers, stepfathers, godfathers, and anyone who takes on the role with generosity and love. Happy Father’s Day! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/PblukG8nVQ — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 20, 2021

