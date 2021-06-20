The Girlfriend Experience season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?







Following today’s finale, can you expect The Girlfriend Experience season 4 to happen? Or, is it more likely that the show is canceled?

The first thing that we should note here is pretty simple: For the time being, there is no official word on what the future will hold. We know that this is a series, though, that does offer Starz a good bit of freedom. They can have a different story every single year and make use of a wide array of talent. (With season 3, for example, Julia Goldani Telles of The Affair led the way.)

It is sometimes hard to gauge the shows that Starz wants to keep around, largely because the majority of their viewership numbers are not publicly disclosed. The live+same-day ratings for The Girlfriend Experience have never been altogether great, but they also look at DVR views, streams, and On-Demand players. There is a lot that goes into making a show successful, especially when you look at the impact subscriptions have on the bottom line. A lower-rated show that brings in a ton of new subscribers, for example, may be more likely to come back that a mid-tier show that doesn’t bring anyone new to the table.

With there being different stories every season, we do think that takes at least some of the pressure off of Starz to renew The Girlfriend Experience right away. Odds are, we’ll be stuck waiting for a few months, at least, to better learn what the future holds. If the show comes back, the earliest you can expect it is at some point in 2022 — we don’t think that anyone involved here is going to want to hurry things along. You want to craft the right story, bring in the right people, and make sure you air it at a time when people will be likely to watch.

Do you want to see The Girlfriend Experience season 4 happen at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







