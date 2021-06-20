Evil season 2 episode 2: How will the show air on Paramount+?







Following the premiere today, are you curious to learn more about Evil season 2 episode 2 at Paramount+?

If there is some sort of confusion as to how the remaining episodes will air, we do understand that for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, that the show’s season 2 premiere came almost out of nowhere today! While it was announced weeks ago, we do think there are a number of people unaware that the CBS show moved to a streaming service. It may be lost in the shuffle already amidst some of the finales that are out there — this has been, by far, one of the weirdest TV seasons we’ve seen.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ has made release patterns all the more confusing since they tend to vary show by show. Days ago, the streaming service released the first three episodes of the long-awaited iCarly revival all at once. Why wouldn’t they do the same thing here, given that they have enough episodes to still have a sizable run most of the summer!? We would’ve argued for that as a good move to get people hooked again but instead, Evil is going to have one episode a week. Season 2 episode 2 will be there on June 27.

As for whether or not there will be substantial changes to the show for Paramount+, don’t count on it too much — it doesn’t seem as though the season was initially designed for the streaming service. Instead, it just ended up landing there after a pretty long hiatus. CBS may have been concerned about low ratings, however, there will be less in the way of high viewer expectations now and it could last a little longer. We just hope that people will be able to discover it again since it really is a great show!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Evil right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







