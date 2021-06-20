The Blacklist season 8 finale spoilers: How could it set up season 9?







It’s easy to feel mixed emotions heading into The Blacklist season 8 finale on NBC this Wednesday. We know that there is a season 9 coming at some point in the fall, but we also know that Megan Boone is not a part of it (at least as a series regular).

So how will the show tie together most of the Liz story, while also making another season that is compelling? It’s definitely a tough balancing act that they have ahead of them.

For some more news on The Blacklist in video form, be sure to watch our latest finale preview video below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some other updates we’re going to have moving into the finale that you don’t want to miss…

We think the first order of business here is making sure Liz has a reasonably-satisfying ending, and we don’t think that killing her is the way to go. After all of this journey, eliminating her from the equation would just feel hollow and empty. It’d also mean that Reddington has nothing more to fight for since most of his life has been about protecting Liz.

Do we want Reddington eventually find peace? Absolutely, but it may not come until the series itself is over. It’s possible that he tells her the full truth about his identity in the finale and for there to be a larger story still here for the two. Even if Neville Townsend is stopped, remember that there is a burn notice out there on her. She’s in danger even in the event that the biggest current threat on her life is gone (which he may be already, based on the explosion at the end of season 21).

Is it possible that Liz goes off in hiding at the end of the finale, while Reddington and the Task Force (if they even are a Task Force anymore) work to clear her name? It’s a compelling-enough idea for a season 9, especially since we want all the other characters to still be involved. It’s also a way to leave the door open for Boone to potentially return at the end of the season/series, depending on how long the story lasts.

Also, this idea could mean more Panabaker, which we are certainly very-much for.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

Of course, this is all just a theory — how do you think The Blacklist season 8 finale will end?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







