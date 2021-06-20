Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? A look to season 7







Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and also look more to the future.

The first thing that we should do here, though, is get the bad news out of the way: The zombie spin-off is over for the season. You’ve seen the aftermath of the blast, and now we’re all stuck having to wait a while for the show to come back. We’ve known for a while that there will be a season 7 coming to AMC, so that at least takes some of the pressure off in terms of the hiatus.

Still, there are a lot of things we want to know. How duplicitous is Strand going to be moving forward? Meanwhile, is there a chance that this show somehow crosses paths with The Walking Dead: World Beyond? There were some clues suggesting that it was possible over the past few episodes. (For the record, we also want to see way more of characters like Alicia and Althea, who felt extremely underutilized through the end of season 6.)

We know that the plan for season 7 is to stay fairly anthology in nature — clearly, the show has figured out that it can tell great singular stories without feeling the pressure to bring every single person into the same room. The plan also is for new episodes to start airing later this year. It’s still way too early to have much in the way of specific news beyond that, but we’re sure that some other insight will start trickling in at some point between now and the fall.

For now, there is no indication that Fear the Walking Dead season 7 is going to be the final one on AMC.

