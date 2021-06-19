The Blacklist season 8 finale spoilers: Will Reddington’s illness return?







We’ve seen a number of huge subjects be addressed leading into The Blacklist season 8 finale, but a big one still remains MIA: Reddington’s illness. What is going on there? More than that, why isn’t the show really addressing it in the way that they could?

It’s been weeks now since the subject has been broached, and on some level, we do think that the mystery disease adds a sense of urgency to everything James Spader’s character is doing. A part of why he chose to tell Liz the truth, other than the threat posed by Townsend, is that he may not have a chance to down the road. If she is to understand who he is, explaining what’s going on is an essential part of that.

Have you watched our The Blacklist finale preview about Megan Boone’s exit? If not, we highly suggest you check that out for even more insight below! Upon watching, you’ll need to SUBSCRIBE to Matt and Jess on YouTube! You won’t want to miss out on any other updates that are coming your way…

So will Reddington actually disclose his illness? There’s no confirmation of that, but without at least another clue, the mystery feels incomplete. It may not explain to Liz who he is, but it would help to explain his desire to push her into running the empire. He may not have a lot of time left and because of that, he wants to inject a lot of information into her brain.

Knowing the illness is just a part of the mystery — beyond that, there are questions of what caused it and then if there is some sort of cure. It feels like there are reasons to be pessimistic about the latter already, but can you be confident of anything with this show? It’s hard to…

If there is one reason why the writers choose to not discuss the illness in the finale, it’s simply to give themselves one more mystery to hold on to. After all, the tale of Reddington’s identity could be at an end on Wednesday night and beyond that, what else is there? (Sure, there is the topic of a Burn Notice out on Liz, but we’ll get more into that soon.)

Related – Be sure to get more The Blacklist finale discussion, including now on the future of Ressler

Do you think Reddington’s illness will be a plot point again entering The Blacklist season 8 finale?

Be sure to give us all of your thoughts and various theories below! After you do that, remember to also stay at the site for further updates all about the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







