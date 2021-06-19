Yellowstone season 4: Will premiere date wait hurt the show’s ratings?







We’ve discussed a number of topics related to a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date as of late, but one important side of this we’ve left uncovered is simple: The show’s performance.

When you look back at the season 3 ratings, there’s no denying that it was a monster. More than 3.9 million viewers a week watched new episodes live, and that’s just a fraction of the overall audience when you factor in DVR viewings, repeats, and streams. It’s become one of the biggest shows on cable, and Paramount Network should be validated that their decision to program new episodes on Sunday was a rather-smart one.

But will the delay in season 4 coming out hurt the show? It’s fair to wonder, given that June is a great window for the series to come out. There’s very little competition on the air, and you’re able to finish things up well before the start of the NFL season in September. You can look at these things and claim that not airing the show on Father’s Day is a mistake.

With that being said, we’ve also said in the past that the network may be worried this year about 1) Independence Day airing on a Sunday, a bad night for TV and 2) the Summer Olympics starting later in July. They may think it’s better to wait until those things are over so it can command more of the spotlight. It will still be able to premiere before football, even if it ends up colliding with it down the road. They may also be thinking that allowing more time to get new viewers isn’t a bad thing.

We’re not confident that season 4 will produce a larger viewership than season 3, mostly because it’s so hard to get new audiences in this current digital era where there are streaming services left and right. Yet, if the show does drop off or fail to gain in total audience, we don’t really think the extra wait will be a factor in it.

Hopefully, a formal Yellowstone season 4 premiere date will be announced before too long.

Do you think the Yellowstone season 4 ratings will be huge?

Do you think the Yellowstone season 4 ratings will be huge?

