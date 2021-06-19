Legacies season 3 finale promo: How will Hope transform?







In just a matter of days the Legacies season 3 finale will arrive on The CW — and yes, it’s totally fair to say that there’s an immense amount of hype around it!

What is there to be most excited about at the moment? Well, the promo notes that all will be revealed — so what does “all” really mean? That’s something that we still have to wait to find out, but there’s a good chance it’s related to Landon and Cleo. What are the two of them up to, and what sort of discovery will Hope make? When the three all confront each other, it could be an instance of everyone waiting to see who talks first. For Landon and Hope, this is just more chaos atop of what has been a runaway-train sort of season for the two of them. There was romance, there was a time where Landon seemed to be dead, and now, we’ve got this.

As for what else is happening here, we know that the threat of Malivore still looms large, and questions remain as to when Hope is going to go full tribid. Is it this season, or that something that happens at some point in the already-renewed season 4? We wouldn’t be shocked if that activation-of-sorts happens at the tail end of the finale — and with that, you get a rather awesome cliffhanger for what lies ahead.

Can season 4 be when Malivore is finally toppled? It’s been a curious move for the show to have this singular threat around for so long. Back in season 1, we assumed that the producers were going to go the annual Big Bad route … maybe this is how they’re trying to shake up the formula that exists for many CW shows!

Rest assured, answers are coming in just a matter of five days…

What do you most want to see on the Legacies season 3 finale, especially for Hope and Landon?

