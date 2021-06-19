Lucifer season 6: What lies ahead for Maze and Eve?







The wait for Lucifer season 6 could be a long one — we know that production on the series is done, but there’s no news as of yet on a premiere date! Because of that, we’ll just have to hand out some teasers whenever there’s a chance. That includes today, where we’ll share a little bit of insight on the subject of Maze and Eve.

At the end of season 5, it felt like these two characters were finally on their way to a happily ever-after — or at least the show’s version of that. There was that amusing scene where Maze told Eve that she was okay with her eventually dying, and Inbar Lavi’s character responded by saying that was the nicest thing she could have ever said.

Rest assured, though, there is still more story to come for these characters — including more obstacles! In a new interview with TVLine, Lesley-Ann Brandt notes that there is a “giant journey” ahead for Maze and Eve still through the final episodes, and that includes “a character that is introduced that threatens their relationship in a really big way.”

Why do we need another threat? That answer is simple: Conflict! It makes the world go ’round on a show like this. Yet, we’re still optimistic that these two will find a way to make things work out — they love each other and so long as that’s there, they can cut through a lot of the other chaos.

Fingers crossed that Lucifer season 6 comes out either at the end of this year or early 2022 — we don’t want to wait too much longer than that for closure!

Do you have any big hopes for Maze and Eve on Lucifer season 6?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! No matter how long we’re stuck waiting for more new episodes, rest assured we’ll be sharing details every step of the way. (Photo: Netflix.)

