Good Witch season 7 episode 6 video: Sam’s music; Joy’s big date







Good Witch season 7 episode 6 is going to be arriving on the Hallmark Channel this weekend, and we’ve got a sense already this could be big. As a matter of fact, it could prove to be the most significant hour of the season.

So what’s poised to happen through “The Wishes”? The promo below gives you a few different stories to prepare for…

Cassie, Abigail, and Joy – What’s going to happen with them at the wishing well? This is the sort innocuous place that is usually full of fun and whimsy; however, it just so happens here to be the place where Abigail accidentally loses her ring. What do they do in order to get that back? We’re already expecting a few hijinks here…

Joy and Zoey’s first date – It’s been something a LOT of fans have been looking to see for a while now; so what will it look like? You can tell that Kat Barrell’s character is nervous about it, but Cassie tells her that while she hasn’t been on a date in a long time either, she highly doubts that it’s changed all that much.

Sam shows off his musical side – For those of you who want to see James Denton have some fun, this episode could prove to be that and then some!

In the end, this really does feel like one of those episodes that has just about everything, whether it be adventure, romance, music, and laughter. It’s the perfect sort of Good Witch story to get as we’re around the midway point in the season. Who knows where we will see the story go over the rest of the season? There’s a lot of fun within the mystery of it all…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Good Witch now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7 episode 6?

What storyline are you wanting to see the most? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, be sure to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







