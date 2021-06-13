Good Witch season 7 episode 6 spoilers: What’s next for Joy, Zoey?







Want to get a good sense of what’s next on Good Witch season 7 episode 6? It could be one of the biggest installments yet, and for many reasons.

When it comes to Joy, for example, it’s one of the most important storylines we’ve seen when it comes to her personal life. She and Zoey are going to go on their first date together! Hallmark Channel is known for its romances, and we can only hope that this is the beginning of a fantastic love story that will take place over time.

As for what else is going to be taking place here, the story is entitled “The Wishes” and the town wishing-well is going to be front and center for Cassie, Abigail, and Joy. Check out the full Good Witch season 7 episode 6 synopsis with more news as to what’s ahead:

Cassie (Bell), Abigail (Power) and Joy (Barrell) pay a visit to Middleton’s wishing well but when the coin doesn’t fall as it should, the mishap has surprising results. Sam (Denton) reunites with his high school bandmate, rock star Logan Mann (Aidan Devine, “The Bold Type”), when he shows up in town. George (Peter MacNeill, “Murdoch Mysteries”) and Adam (Cavalheiro) organize a fundraiser to save the church and when Logan agrees to perform, he convinces Sam to put his guitar skills to work and join him on stage. Cassie (Bell) discovers an old CB radio and makes an unexpected connection. Donovan (Bendavid) seeks an endorsement for governor from a power player but Abigail doesn’t agree with his approach. Joy and Zoey (Kyana Teresa, “Rising Suns”) go on their first date, while Stephanie (Evans) seems to have several suitors.

Just based on that alone, we should gear up for an episode tonight that will feature multiple romances, plus also some lighthearted surprises and a little bit of music.

