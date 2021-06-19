NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 spoilers: The Kensi, Deeks baby debate







Will Kensi and Deeks finally have a baby on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? This is something a lot of people have been hoping to see for a long time! We saw these two characters go the extra mile in season 12 to make it happen but unfortunately, we’re all still waiting.

Ultimately, there is also no guarantee that the two will have one in season 13, as showrunner R. Scott Gemmill suggested to TVLine that there are some creative debates behind the scenes. Take, for example, the idea of these two being parents while also having such dangerous jobs:

“That’s been a big dilemma for us as writers, because you don’t want to do something that makes your characters look negligent. Would it be a wise decision to have a child when both of you are putting your lives in jeopardy every day? That’s a legitimate concern for the two of them, and something that we will have to explore as we move forward. Whether Kensi is able to get pregnant or whether it’s going to be an adoption, that’s a tricky one because you want them to be happy, but you also don’t want them to look irresponsible.”

No one wants to see Deeks or Kensi leave their jobs; yet, so many of us want to see them become parents. There has to be a middle ground here, right? This is one of the things we hope season 13 explores, whether it be adoption, a pregnancy, or one of the two characters stepping into a different, less-risky position at NCIS. Given that Nell and Eric are both leaving their posts, is there a way for one of these characters to take on a role behind the scenes? They may need time to adapt, but they are both determined and smart! We have to feel like they would figure it out in due time.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is currently slated to premiere on CBS Sundays this fall.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on NCIS: Los Angeles and what the road ahead could be

What are you hoping for when it comes to Deeks and Kensi on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







