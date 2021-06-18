The Boys season 3 spoilers: Is the craziest scene yet coming up?







It goes without saying that The Boys season 3 is going to be nuts and that’s without even thinking about the pressure that typically goes with trying to make each season bigger and bolder than the last.

If there was ever a time that we were grateful that this show was on a streaming service like Amazon with no rules or content regulations, this is it. We’re about to give you a hype cocktail like you’ve never seen before.

Now, go ahead and behold the following quote from executive producer Eric Kripke on Twitter:

“Um. So. I’ve just seen dailies that are, by a mile, the craziest f—-ng dailies I’ve ever seen in my career. Or maybe anyone’s career.”

So what could he be referring to? We think it may have a thing or two to do with a certain superhero festival-of-sorts from the comics, one in which many characters partake in some very not-safe-for-any-work activities. It’s absolutely insane and, often, they use the cover of some superhero team-up crisis so common citizens are none the wiser about what they’re really up to.

We still have no idea how some of the stuff from the comics will be adapted to screen — but we expect the unexpected when it comes to this show.

What are you most hoping to check out when it comes to The Boys season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for more updates — there’s no season 3 premiere date yet, but fingers crossed it comes in 2021 at some point. (Photo: Amazon.)

