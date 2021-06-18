Big Shot season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+? The latest







Following today’s big finale on Disney+, what can you expect when it comes to a Big Shot season 2? As you would imagine, there are a few things to talk through within this piece.

The first thing that is worth reporting is the official status of the series: As of right now, everything is up in the air! There is no formal season 2 renewal as of yet, but we hope we’ll have news on that over the next several weeks.

As for what could happen here, we can see this going in a lot of different directions. What the show has going for it is the presence of John Stamos as the lead, plus a story that feels a little bit like the basketball version of The Mighty Ducks. We know that sports stories in general tend to fare well under the Disney umbrella.

So what does Big Shot have going against it? For starters, it doesn’t have anywhere near the same buzz around it as the recent The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers or any show from the Marvel or Star Wars universe. Most of the big hits on Disney+ at the moment come from big franchises, and the creation of this show was a little bit of a test. How strong can a show like this fare? Will viewers give it a chance? Disney will base their renewal on not just total viewership, but sustained viewership over time. They want to ensure that people who watched the first few episodes stuck around for the whole season — otherwise, there is no real reason for a season 2 to happen at all.

If the show does get renewed, we would expect a season 2 to happen at some point in 2022 — given that you are dealing with a younger cast here, it’s a little more imperative to roll out new episodes sooner rather than later.

