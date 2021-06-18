NCIS: Hawaii filming officially begins; new cast photo!







While the majority of fall shows have yet to kick off production, the same cannot be said for newcomer NCIS: Hawaii. The cast and crew have already assembled on the islands to kick off one of the most exciting additions to the CBS schedule.

In order to kick things off, the cast and crew took part in something that we have seen with other local productions including Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI — a traditional blessing ceremony. If you are interested in who everyone is in the photo above, CBS was kind enough to share that information (from left to right):

Director of Photography Yasu Tanida, Tori Anderson, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Lachey, Kahu (Officiant) Ramsay Taum presides over the blessing ceremony, Executive Producer / Director Larry Teng, Executive Producer Christopher Silber, Producer Randy Sutter, Co-Executive Producer / Director Tim Andrew, Unit Production Manager Eric Hays.

Filming for NCIS: Hawaii will more than likely take place over the next several months, with the premiere date set for Mondays this fall. Lachey will be the star of the series as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge we’ve had in the franchise. This is a show that should feel somewhat like the other NCIS shows in the franchise, though our hope along the way is that it captures some of the fun and natural beauty of the islands. We think that shows like Hawaii are always at their best when they provide that escapism element — it’s especially nice when we get around to December and you’re really thinking about a getaway.

Hopefully, at some point a little later this summer a trailer for NCIS: Hawaii will surface — unlike most traditional pilots, there wasn’t one released at upfronts.

