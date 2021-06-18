The Flash season 7 episode 16 spoilers: David Ramsey returns as Diggle!







The Flash season 7 episode 16 is finally going to deliver on a promise made many months ago: An appearance from David Ramsey! At this point, the actor behind John Diggle is the longest-tenured person in the Arrowverse who still turns up. He’s going to have a string of appearances across a number of shows and within those, we hope we learn a little bit more about what he’s been up to. Remember that glowing box in the Arrow series finale? All of those John Stewart – Green Lantern conversations were a blast to think about, but they haven’t ultimately materialized into much.

For the sake of this particular episode, it seems mostly like the story is more about Godspeed rather than anything pertaining to Diggle himself. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Flash season 7 episode 16 synopsis below:

DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet’s (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk (#716). Original airdate 7/6/2021

One thing we feel pretty confident about is that the final episodes of this season are going to be exciting to watch. While we’re not a fan of the Godspeed arc being so short, more than likely there is a lot of good stuff being crammed in a small amount of time. It’s also going to be a chance to see Bart Allen for the first time in episode 17! If you’re a fan of the comics it’s easy to be happy about that.

