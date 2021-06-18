The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Why is Nick Viall there?







The Bachelorette episode 3 is going to be airing on ABC come Monday night, and with it comes a surprise guest: Nick Viall.

So why is a former Bachelor lead coming back to the franchise? In the promo below, he claims that he is there to “hold guys accountable” — basically to find out (wait for it) who is really there for the right reasons. Given that Nick has been on two seasons of The Bachelorette plus Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor, he should be a reasonably good judge at this point if some of the guys are there for fame or not.

Does Nick actually end up exposing one of the guys? It’s possible! Regardless of if he is involved or not, the promo reveals that Thomas may have different aspirations on his mind beyond just being with Katie. Instead, he makes it clear to the other guys that being the Bachelor is very-much something he’s thinking about! Remember that the best way to ensure you’re not the Bachelor is to go on the show and act as though you will be.

We’re sure that this conversation will get around to Katie (it always does) and soon after that could be when she decides to give him the boot. Our guess is that Thomas is gone by episode 4 or 5 — it’s hard to think Katie would keep him knowing that he’s already thinking about his life beyond this season.

What do you think will happen on The Bachelorette episode 3?

Can @viallnicholas28 help @katiethurston see who's not here for the right reasons? #TheBachelorette gets messy Monday at 8|7c. pic.twitter.com/5GBgqzw4GM — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 17, 2021

