The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Michael Alito gets Katie Thurston date







We know that The Bachelorette episode 3 will need to pick up where episode 2 left off in terms of the drama in the house. Following that though, there will be a chance for a little bit of romance. This is one of those episodes where Katie Thurston is going to need to find the joy amidst the chaos, and doing that may not always be the easiest thing in the world.

This is where Michael Alito is going to get his chance to shine. After Greg received the first one-on-one date of the season, Michael will be front and center for what could be an emotional date of his own. We know he’s a single dad, but other than that there isn’t that much else known about him. This could be an opportunity for that to change.

Check out our latest video review of The Bachelorette, below! Remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for weekly videos (up every Monday night!) on The Bachelorette, plus other great shows including The Handmaid’s Tale.

For more information about this date, and a surprising appearance from former Bachelor star turned podcast host Nick Viall, just take a look below:

“1703” – Picking up during a heated cocktail party, Katie reminds the men that anyone not here for the right reasons can see themselves out. On the group date, former Bachelor Nick Viall helps the men share some of their personal stories. Moved by their honesty, Katie courageously opens up about her own story in a heart-wrenching moment. Later, Katie literally flips head over heels for her one-on-one date with Michael A., who opens up with a deeply heartfelt story of how he decided to follow his heart to New Mexico, and drama begins to boil over in the house. Is someone still here for the wrong reasons?

Is any guy actually going to leave right on the spot? It’d be kind of interesting if they did, given that we’ve heard some guys make confessions already. One person admits in a promo that they are there mostly for “followers,” while another proclaims that they’ve thought about being the next Bachelor. None of this is altogether surprising, thought past contestants were at least better at keeping up appearances and keeping those thoughts to themselves.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including other insight all about what lies ahead

Are you excited to learn more about Michael on The Bachelorette episode 3?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around to score some other updates on the show and beyond. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







