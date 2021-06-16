The Bachelorette spoilers: Katie Thurston teases rose ceremony ‘first’







As you prepare for The Bachelorette episode 3 to air on ABC next week, know in advance that something unexpected is coming. As a matter of fact, it’s apparently never happened on the show before!

In a post on Twitter last night, series lead Katie Thurston noted that a “shocking first” would take place at the next rose ceremony. What will that be? It’d be interesting if she booted a couple of people beforehand and canceled the ceremony outright, but we’d probably need more context to get there! It’s also hard to remember at this point in the show’s run what constitutes a “first.” There rules to The Bachelorette are that there are no rules.

The one thing we know is that leading up to the rose ceremony, Katie was unhappy. Karl did his best to blow up the cocktail party, claiming that there were multiple guys who were there for the wrong reasons without mentioning any names or giving any examples of what was said. All he did was start paranoia for no real reason, other than he thought it would get him brownie points with Katie since it seemed to work for Aaron. (Remember, Cody was already booted after some allegations were thrown his way.)

We wouldn’t mind at all if Karl left, especially if some Rose Ceremony twist makes that happen. This is a season that could benefit from some unpredictability, especially if it stems from Katie taking more authority into her own hands as to what and who she wants. After all, this is what so many of us liked about her in the first place when she was on Matt James’ season.

What do you think is going to be coming on The Bachelorette episode 3?

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

This next rose ceremony shouldn’t be rushed. The wait will be worth it. Witness a shocking first. 👀 See you next Monday! #TheBachelorette — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) June 15, 2021

