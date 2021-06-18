





Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see what’s next for Raymond Reddington and Liz Keen?

To answer the second question, we are … but that brings us back to the first. There is unfortunately no new episode of the series on the air tonight, with the reasoning for that being that the final installments have been moved to Wednesdays. Do we question that decision? Definitely, especially when you consider that this past episode (entitled “Nachalo”) was one of the lowest-rated of the entire series. We still feel like some viewers just weren’t aware that new episodes were on, and that ended up damaging the show severely.

Season 8 episode 22 (airing on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern) is the final episode of the season, and it’s arguably the biggest one of the whole series. We could learn the identity of Raymond Reddington once and for all, but it comes at a heavy cost. The synopsis below gives you a solid sense of that:

06/23/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Reddington makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity. TV-14

Could there be casualties along the way? Sure, but we’re hoping more that the season ends with Liz in a place where she can move forward and live a happy life. Remember that Megan Boone is poised to leave the series after the episode, so this needs to be a worthy swan song after what’s been a long and emotional journey.

If you haven’t seen the promo for this episode, entitled “Konets,” you can do that below.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 8 episode 22?

How is the finale going to wrap up in your mind? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

