Clarice episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Clarice gets locked up!







Next week on CBS Clarice episode 13 is going to be here, and all signs point to a heck of a huge hour of TV. It’s the finale! As a matter of fact, it may end up being the series finale. There is no word at the moment of a season 2 somewhere else, and we know that Paramount+ seems to no longer be pursuing the drama.

When you think about the uncertain future, you have to hope that there’s going to be some sort of resolution — yet, this is network TV. We know already that in this world, resolution can be a pretty-difficult thing to come by. Maybe the Alastor storyline gets wrapped up but there are a few other open threads that a season 2 could theoretically address.

For a little more insight now, be sure to check out the Clarice episode 13 synopsis below:

“Family is Freedom” – On the heels of ViCAP uncovering Alastor’s secrets, Clarice is imprisoned in an animal testing facility where she finds trafficked women being held captive. ViCAP and Ardelia team up to locate Clarice as she attempts to break from her captors in a race to rescue the other women, on the season finale of CLARICE, Thursday, June 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Regardless of however this finale ends there is one thing we can say with some confidence: This feels like the most dramatic and intense episode yet. It could be one that pushes network standards and practices to the limit when it comes to its content. It’s going to be dark, and maybe inhabit the world of The Silence of the Lambs even more than most of the rest of the season.

Ultimately, we can assume that Clarice survives — but for everyone else, we do think there are plenty of questions…

