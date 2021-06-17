Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Latest headlines before season 19







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? If you are wondering if the show is going to pick up with a surprise episode or two, we’re happy to help!

Unfortunately, we do have to start this article off with a healthy dose of bad news: The show remains on hiatus. Not only that, but it’s going to be that way for the remainder of the summer! As of right now, there is no premiere date, but we’re hoping to have one over the next few weeks. Don’t be shocked if there is a two-hour premiere, as that is something we’ve seen the series pull out in the past.

If you’ve been wondering if there are any major headlines in the world of the show over this past week, it’s been fairly quiet! The biggest news was probably Ellen Pompeo reuniting with her former co-stars Justin Chambers and Eric Dane, which she shared on her Instagram Stories. (Alas, the post is no longer there.) This was one of the first times we’ve seen Chambers since Alex’s extremely-sudden departure from the show, and it was nice to see him around! Alas, we still don’t think Alex is coming back to the show anytime soon.

In general, we’re of the belief that season 19 is going to have a pretty-blank canvas to work with, given that a number of stories were tied up at the end of season 18. We think we’ll start to move forward from the virus as a primary plot point and with that, see a wide array of different stories rise to the surface.

