Legacies season 3 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Will Hope move forward?







Next week on Legacies season 3 episode 16, we are clearly at the biggest moment yet. It almost has to be! This is the epic finale, and one where there are some key decisions made, some grave danger, and more than likely a few surprises.

Will there be a cliffhanger sprinkled in here somewhere? It’d almost be a disappointment if that didn’t happen, given what we know about this show. We expect to go into the already-renewed fourth season with questions as to whether or not the full cast will be around, and also with some confusion over the personal lives of at least one or two characters.

When it comes to Hope in particular, be prepared to see Lizzie make a real effort to try to find her someone new. While there may be so many dangerous, supernatural elements to this show, they are not abandoning the heart and soul of it all. Hope may still be dealing with the aftereffects of losing Landon, and you have to be prepared for that to be a part of the story if she does look to move forward.

For a few more details about the story for Danielle Rose Russell’s character, just take a look at the official Legacies season 3 finale synopsis:

LET THE GAMES BEGIN – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past. Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) go on their first official superhero mission. Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) plan to find Hope a rebound relationship takes an unexpected turn. Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Leo Howard also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#316). Original airdate 6/24/2021

The good news

We know that there isn’t that long of a break between season 3 and season 4, at least in comparison to past seasons! We’re ending the current run a little bit later than usual, and season 4 will be arriving in mid-October. All things considered, that’s not too bad…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 3 episode 16?

