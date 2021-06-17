Walker episode 15 spoilers: How can Walker help Micki?







As you prepare for Walker episode 15, it looks as though we’re going to see a personal story of a different time. This time around, it could be Micki who is in the spotlight just as much as the title character!

For those who don’t want more backstory on Lindsey Morgan’s character, this is going to be the best possible time to get it. We’re going to learn more about how Micki’s mom wants to make things right, but also why there is a lot of resistance to it. Jared Padalecki’s character, of course, wants to do what he can to help … but he also has to remember here that sometimes, there’s not all that much that you can do other than watch people try to resolve their differences from afar.

For a few more updates as to what’s coming up, be sure to check out the full Walker episode 15 synopsis below:

WALKER TRIES TO HELP MICKI FORGIVE HER MOTHER – Micki’s (Lindsey Morgan) real mother, Mercedes (guest star Leticia Jimenez), tries to make amends with her daughter but Micki doesn’t want anything to do with her. Walker (Jared Padalecki) steps in to help and lands in a heap of trouble. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) suffers from PTSD after what happened at the Ranch. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Paula Sabbaga (#115). Original airdate 6/24/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the time we get to the end of this story, it’s our hope that things will be a little bit better for Micki, and that we get a good tease at what the remainder of the season is going to be looking like. Given that this is the last episode before there is a pretty sizable hiatus, we have to think that some major events are ahead.

